Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Short Interest Down 28.9% in August

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Astrea Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Astrea Acquisition by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 813,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,620 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Astrea Acquisition by 1,034.1% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 778,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 709,457 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,572,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

