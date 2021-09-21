Atheios Achieves Market Capitalization of $36,785.51 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $36,785.51 and approximately $96.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,147.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.41 or 0.06841313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.00365288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.62 or 0.01249479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00113318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00531862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.56 or 0.00509068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00352232 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,689,057 coins and its circulating supply is 43,611,078 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

