Attila Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Attila has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and $81,417.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Attila has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00126614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars.

