aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Down 24.1% in August

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 546,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth $148,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIFE traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 8,650,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.