Audius Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $67.23 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Audius has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $951.19 million and approximately $67.23 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00005522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00054763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00129463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00045193 BTC.

About Audius

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

