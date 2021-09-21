Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 10,709 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after buying an additional 239,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

NYSE CUBE opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $55.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

