AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 56.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,567.06.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,585.16 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,596.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,488.98.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

