Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $185.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -196.96 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

