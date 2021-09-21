Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 947,369 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $80.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 103.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASM. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

