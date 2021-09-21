Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Position Decreased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,924 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.90% of Avnet worth $35,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

