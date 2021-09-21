AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.64). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

AVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

AVROBIO stock remained flat at $$6.22 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

