AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 48.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 65,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXS opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

