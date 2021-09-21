Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,400 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 409,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCPC. Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem stock opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.40 and its 200-day moving average is $130.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Balchem by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Balchem by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.