Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post sales of $25.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $30.10 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $25.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $98.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $104.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $138.98 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $177.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. 157,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,719. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.