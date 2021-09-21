bAlpha (BALPHA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $427,140.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $427,140.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $65.63 or 0.00151167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00133074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046134 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

