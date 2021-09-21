Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.87. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 1,133 shares traded.

BBAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $757.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 504,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

