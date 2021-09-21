Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BBDO opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

