Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 104,413 shares.The stock last traded at $19.39 and had previously closed at $19.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.