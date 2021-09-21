Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.64.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

