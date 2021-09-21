Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,387,000 after buying an additional 1,238,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. 938,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,766,770. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $329.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

