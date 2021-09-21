Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,968,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,336,312 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of Bank of America worth $2,761,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. 841,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,766,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $328.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

