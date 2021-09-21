Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lowered by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 377,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,590,000 after buying an additional 54,136 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. 1,155,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,766,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $331.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

