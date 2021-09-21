Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,847,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,093,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,304,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 7,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 74,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 92,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 50.0% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. 390,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,980,998. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

