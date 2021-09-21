Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,243,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 820,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,509,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.32. 178,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,070,224. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $239.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

