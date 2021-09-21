Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 107,071 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,862,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 107,071 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,842,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 23.5% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.48. 188,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,518,565. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.06. The firm has a market cap of $326.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

