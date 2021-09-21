Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 119,764 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Intuit worth $1,424,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,170. The company has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

