Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 463,010 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,223,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 463,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.89% of Amphenol worth $1,999,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 286.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.83. 37,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

