Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 949,914 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,437,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 949,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,684,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $374.51. 49,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

