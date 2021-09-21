Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,670,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 312,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,261,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Accenture stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.27. 33,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,227. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.06. The company has a market cap of $211.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

