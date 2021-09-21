Bank of The West Has $2.10 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,278,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.