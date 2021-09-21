Bank of The West Has $475,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

KMB opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.