Bank of The West Sells 115 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of The West reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Amgen were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.86. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

