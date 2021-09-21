Bank of The West Sells 163 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $324.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $201.44 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.