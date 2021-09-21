Bank of The West Sells 1,710 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

TSN opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

