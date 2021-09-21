Bank of The West Sells 2,144 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

WFC stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

