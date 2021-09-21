Bank of The West Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $146,627,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

