Bank of The West Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 37,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,977,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,819,000 after purchasing an additional 82,177 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.21.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

