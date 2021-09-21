Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of BSVN opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.15. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

