Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banner by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Banner by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Banner stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

