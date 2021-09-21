Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 9,993 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,077,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 107,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

