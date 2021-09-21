Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $10,704,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $3,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.