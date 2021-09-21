Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.60 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $444.65 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.77.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

