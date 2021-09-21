Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

