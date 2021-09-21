Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 393.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $258.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

