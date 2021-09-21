Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 40 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $755.90 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $766.85 and its 200 day moving average is $703.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

