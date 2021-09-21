Bar Harbor Trust Services Boosts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for 2.6% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services owned 0.08% of Vertiv worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,751 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,437,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vertiv by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,816 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,993. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.