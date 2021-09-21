Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bar Harbor Trust Services cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.6% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $78.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,094. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

