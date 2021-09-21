Barclays Upgrades ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.59.

Shares of ZI opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,005,130 shares of company stock worth $1,608,450,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

