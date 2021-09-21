Basid Coin (BASID) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.00 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $1.90 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00124883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00044124 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.