BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $86.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

